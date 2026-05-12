Aurora mayor outlines his priorities at this year's State of the City address

AURORA, Colo. — It’s a weekday afternoon on East Colfax Avenue in Aurora, and community members like Raynalia Crawford are taking matters into their own hands.

Denver7 met Crawford as she was on her way to hand out burritos to people experiencing homelessness.

She told Denver7 she wants to see more community engagement in the area.

"We just need the people able to come out and not be afraid, to come to this area because of the location," Crawford said.

Support and resources for Aurora’s unhoused community was one of the key topics at Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman’s annual State of the City address Tuesday, outlining key priorities for the year ahead — including homelessness, public safety, infrastructure, and economic development.

Coffman pointed to the city's Aurora Regional Navigation Center as a model for addressing homelessness, describing its three-tier, work-first approach designed to move residents from emergency shelter into stable employment and housing.

"I believe it will be an example, not just for Colorado, but for this country," Coffman said.

► Watch Adria Iraheta's report in the player below:

Aurora mayor outlines leaders' priorities at this year's State of the City address

Public safety was another top priority Coffman highlighted. Aurora residents echoed that focus.

Jeff Larsen, who gets around Aurora by bicycle, said he wants the Aurora Police Department to crack down on dangerous drivers.

"People slowing down in their cars," Larsen said. "That's why I'm on the sidewalk, and I say on the right or the left when I'm riding."

Larsen also called on city leaders to address the rising cost of living.

"They need to put a stop to them raising the rent all the time," Larsen said.

Coffman also outlined the Build Up Aurora initiative, looking at long-term solutions for critical infrastructure projects.

Among the infrastructure needs cited: the Peoria Street bridge, built in 1966 with a 40-year lifespan, now 60 years old, with an estimated replacement cost of $35 million.

The address also touched on the creation of a Downtown Development Authority along the East Colfax corridor, a rental licensing and inspection program, a youth empowerment center, workforce training initiatives, and a low-interest loan program for immigrant and refugee entrepreneurs.

Coffman closed his 2026 State of the City address on an optimistic note.

"Our council can work together to rise above the broken politics of today to achieve a bold vision for our city," Coffman said.

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