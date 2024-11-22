Aurora man faces multiple charges related to domestic violence after a shooting Thursday evening

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora man, who was injured in a Thursday evening shooting, will face multiple domestic violence-related charges once he is released, police said.

Around 10:45 p.m. Thursday, patrol officers with the Aurora Police Department responded to a home in southeast Aurora after receiving a report of a domestic violence-related shooting.

Based on their preliminary investigation, police believe that the suspect, Jason Woolley, 39, of Aurora, was armed with a stolen handgun and was "involved in a violent domestic incident" with a 39-year-old woman, the department said. A 17-year-old male intervened and "multiple shots were fired," police said.

Woolley was hit by gunfire multiple times. The woman was accidentally struck once by gunfire as well, police said. Both were transported to a hospital. Neither had life-threatening injuries. The woman, who has not been named, was released and Woolley remains in the hospital.

Once he is released, police will take him to the Aurora Municipal Detention Center on charges of several domestic violence and weapons-related offenses.

The 17-year-old is not facing charges.

Anybody with information on this case is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

This investigation is ongoing and no other details on this case were immediately available.

According to court documents, Woolley pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a weapon by a previous offender — a Class 5 felony — in March 2023. He pleaded guilty to the same charge in February 2022.

In October, Denver7 gained more insight into how domestic violence is impacting our communities with a new annual report put together by the Colorado Domestic Violence Fatality Review Board. It found that domestic violence made up 11% of all homicides in Colorado in 2023. The counties with the most domestic violence-related deaths reported are Arapahoe County with 14, Denver County with 10 and El Paso County with eight.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or text "START" to 88788.