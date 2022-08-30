Aurora man convicted of attempted murder facing new charges after attacking victim during trial

DENVER — An Aurora man convicted of trying to kill another man in a hit-and-run crash is facing additional charges after he allegedly attacked the victim as he was testifying in court during the attempted murder and assault trial.

Daniel Ayala, 29, is in custody and facing the additional charges of retaliation against a witness/victim (felony), third-degree assault and violation of a protection order.

An Arapahoe County jury convicted Ayala on the original attempted murder and assault charges on Monday. The charges stem from a June 2, 2021, hit-and-run crash in Aurora.

Ayala was convicted of using his truck to strike the victim, who was walking his dog at the time, and then taking off. The crash critically injured the victim, who is a neighbor and prior acquaintance of Ayala.

Ayala told investigators that he was upset that the victim was posting negative things about him on the internet, according to an arrest affidavit.

On Aug. 22, as the victim was testifying during trial, Ayala, who was free on bond, jumped up from behind the defense table and repeatedly struck the victim with a closed fist in the face and body, according to a news release from the 18th Judicial District.

Multiple individuals in the courtroom detained Ayala. Both the victim and Neumann sustained minor injuries.

“Attacking a victim while he is testifying is an insult to our justice system and something no witness should ever have to fear,” Deputy DA Chandler Neumann said in a statement. “The victim showed tremendous bravery throughout the trial and this verdict will finally provide the victim with some closure.”

Ayala’s bond in the attempted murder case has since been revoked. He will appear in court in October for sentencing.