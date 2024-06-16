Aurora lifts ban on sale and use of certain fireworks through 4th of July

AURORA, Colo. — The City of Aurora temporarily lifted its stage 1 fire restriction to allow for the sale and use of fireworks through the 4th of July holiday.

Underneath a red and white tent on the corner of Mississippi Avenue & S. Sable Boulevard, Randy Rodriguez is getting ready for the start of a short but busy reason.

"These are one of my daughter's favorites. She loves them," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is in charge of one of the many fireworks stands across Aurora now that the sale of certain fireworks is legal through Independence Day.

"The City of Aurora maintains year-round, a stage 1 fire restriction," said Dawn Small, communications manager for Aurora Fire Rescue.

Small says that each year, Aurora evaluates fire conditions and decides whether to lift the ban on the short-term sale of fireworks.

If lifted, the sale comes with restrictions. Anything that leaves the ground is banned.

Sparklers are allowed in the city through July 4th. But remember, they can reach up to 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit, so always have a bucket of water nearby.

"At the end of the night, you can put your fireworks in that bucket of water and let them sit overnight, and that way, you're sure those fireworks are not going to reignite," said Small.

Across the Front ange, Boulder, Broomfield, Centennial, and Parker allow sparklers.

In Arvada, Commerce City and Denver, lighting off fireworks, including sparklers, is illegal.

Small said that in Aurora, more firefighters will staff the agency's brush trucks the week of July 4th, ready to respond.

"It just takes, you know, one careless move to cause significant damage to our environment, to our homes, to lives, and to our firefighters," said Small.