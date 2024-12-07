Aurora Karate Dojo in need of help after grant funding expires

AURORA, Colo. — More than 30 children in Aurora could lose a longstanding martial arts school after the program's funding expired. Resilient Martial Arts receives funding from the Aurora Community Connection Family Resource Center, but the grant is set to expire at the start of the new year.

The program teaches Karate and life skills and provides stability for 37 at-risk and low-income children in Aurora. If the funding isn't renewed, many of the families won't be able to afford the continuing classes.

Sensei James Walker founded the studio in 1998. Although the dojo is open to everyone, Walker primarily serves at-risk communities.

“I grew up with a single mom, in and out of foster homes," said Walker. "I understand how easy it is for a kid to get caught up in the system and just to become a statistic.”

Walker said the martial arts studio teaches more than self-defense. It also instills discipline, leadership, and a sense of community in its students.

Sam Peña A student trains at Resilient Martial Arts.

Since 2021, funding from Aurora Community Connection has helped Resilient Martial Arts keep the program going by covering half of the tuition costs for students. Walker pays for the other half out of his own pocket.

“It's getting harder and harder to find available money and funds for programs like this," said Walker.

One of the students benefiting from the program is 9-year-old Richie Turrubiates, who's been training at the dojo for the past year.

Richie's mother, Mayra Turrubiates, told Denver7 that the program provided the boy with a lifelong friend group.

"It's that extra family and extra love that he needs in his life," said Turrubiates.

Richie and his mother aren't alone. Candelaria Rodriguez has two sons, Gael and Isaac, who attend the classes. Rodriguez said Gael faced severe bullying at his school but found happiness at the gym.

"I have seen the impact," said Candelaria as she fought back tears. "His dream is to become a black belt and come back to help Sensei Walker.”

Walker has set up a GoFundMe page to help keep the program alive.