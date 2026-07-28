Aurora is now home to a new ZYN nicotine pouch facility, but not everyone is welcoming the arrival

AURORA — Aurora is now home to a new nicotine pouch manufacturing facility with the official ribbon cutting taking place on Monday. Philip Morris International (PMI) completed the 780,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in 19 months. Denver7 has previously covered the different stances in the community .

Dr. Brian Erkkila with Philip Morris International said ZYN was first sold in Colorado in 2014. In June, he said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized 20 ZYN nicotine pouch products as modified risk tobacco products.

"When you light a cigarette on fire, it's releasing thousands of chemicals. They cause cancer, heart disease, respiratory disease. So, when you switch to ZYN, your reducing your exposure to harmful chemicals by like 99%. So it's a much lower risk product, but also it delivers nicotine well enough that people actually can switch away from those more harmful products like cigarettes and smokeless tobacco," Erkkila said.

Denver7 Photojournalist Adam Hillberry

During the ribbon cutting ceremony, Governor Jared Polis reflected on the speed of the project having stood in the empty field 19 months ago.

"Things happen in record time and that's a powerful message to the business community and capital across the country that Colorado is the best place to invest in and do business," Polis said.

PMI officials said the new facility will bring 500 direct jobs and once fully operational will 'generate approximately $550 million' in annual economic impact.' Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman sees the plant as a positive investment for the city.

Denver7 Photojournalist Adam Hillberry

"Well, I think it's definitely puts Aurora on the map and I think we deserve to be on the map for a long time," Coffman said.

Not everyone views the new facility as a positive development. Selena Dunham, who has lived in Aurora for more than 40 years and works with the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, raised concerns about the impact on children.

► Watch Maggy Wolanske's report in the video below:

Aurora is now home to a new ZYN nicotine pouch facility, but not everyone is welcoming the arrival

"We know for a fact that Big Tobacco spends over $100 million a year in advertising and bringing products into the state of Colorado. It absolutely terrifies me that children would get their hands on any of these products," Dunham said.

Starting this year, Denver banned the sale of flavored tobacco products. Dunham said her organization supported the move.

Denver7 Photojournalist Adam Hillberry

"We were quite proud of City Council and what they did in Denver to pass that ordinance," Dunham said.

Erkkila said the ban was disappointing for a different reason.

"It was a little upsetting. I think about all of those smokers who live within Denver, and they're looking for those alternatives, that flavor band is going to reduce those hugely," Erkkila said.

As the new nicotine pouch plant begins operations, the community will be weighing the economic benefits against the health risks.

Denver7 Photojournalist Adam Hillberry

"We want our children to be healthy. We want to be healthy and not have to spend the billions of dollars in health care as a result of tobacco products. Thank you for telling both sides of the story," Dunham said.

Erkkila said the ZYN products serve as a better alternative for smokers and reduce the risk of tobacco related diseases. He hopes the company will be a source of pride for Aurora.

"We want to be here, and we want them to be proud that Aurora is home of nicotine pouches that are going to reduce the impact of smoking in the U.S.," Erkkila said.

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