Aurora duo packs pickup with boxes of blankets, care kits to help the homeless as cold settles in

AURORA, Colo. — As the cold weather settles into Colorado, two friends are packing their pickup truck with hundreds of pounds of care kits and blankets to help those without a home.

On Saturday, Denver7 was there as Nieves Ministries loaded boxes of donations and delivered them to shelters along 48th Ave. in Denver.

For founder Alexander Nieves, the mission holds deep personal meaning.

"To me, it means a lot," he said. "Because at one point my wife and I, we were homeless."

Nieves said that personal experience creates a stronger bond with the people they serve.

"They feel like we have more of a connection," he said.

Denver7 followed along as the duo started their day at a storage locker in Aurora, loading their truck with approximately 400 pounds of amenity kits and blankets. They then drove to 48th Ave. in Denver, parking between two shelters to begin distribution.

Denver7

"Being out and handing this stuff out, seeing their faces light up, seeing how good it makes them feel," said Jeremiah Banks, a Nieves Mission volunteer.

The distribution took place right outside the Denver Rescue Mission's doors.

Stephen Hinkel, Denver Rescue Mission's Public relations manager, said the community effort demonstrates Denver's compassionate spirit.

"To see individuals step up in times when it's easy just to kind of be in your warm, comfortable home, it really just is a reminder of how beautiful Denver can be," said Hinkel.

Hinkel emphasized that shelters cannot handle the growing need alone, especially with increased demand for services during the winter months.

"This is really, really challenging work to help people who are experiencing homelessness," he said.

Denver7

While the team said they cannot provide meals, they focus on what they can offer during the coldest months.

"Like, hey, we can't feed you, but at least we can get you some warmth like in this cold time," Banks said.

The duo hopes their efforts inspire others to volunteer not just this weekend, but throughout the winter months.

How to help Nieves Ministries



Donate to their resource center: 1010 S Joliet St. Suite 103 Aurora, CO 80012

Call office to set up an appointment at 720-772-9551