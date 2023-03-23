Aurora dentist formally charged with murder in wife's poisoning death

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora dentist was formally charged with first-degree murder on Thursday after his wife's poisoning death on Saturday.

James Toliver Craig, 45, walked into Arapahoe District Court on Thursday morning in an orange jumpsuit to hear the charge against him.

He was then formally charged with first-degree murder.

The charge stems from the death of his wife, 43-year-old Angela Craig.

He waived his right to a preliminary hearing within 35 days in order to give his defense team the time to review evidence.

Affidavit: Aurora dentist researched 'undetectable poisons,' purchased arsenic and cyanide before wife's death

The defense asked for all notes taken by law enforcement to be preserved, which the court granted.

They also asked to limit pretrial public comment, including from the Aurora Police Department. They noted a comment from the chief in a press release that presumed James Craig was guilty. A decision on this will be made at the next hearing, which is set for April 7.

While it's not clear what this comment referred to, the police department's press release from Sunday afternoon did quote Division Chief Mark Hildebrand saying "this was in fact a heinous, complex and calculated murder."

James Craig practices dentistry at Summerbrook Dental Group, which is located at 14991 E. Hampden Avenue in Aurora, according to his website.

On Monday, Denver7 also obtained the 52-page arrest affidavit for James Craig, which detailed how he allegedly searched online for undetectable poisons before purchasing both arsenic and cyanide and why investigators believe he is responsible for Angela Craig's death. Read the full affidavit details here.