At-risk 78-year-old woman goes missing Monday, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — An at-risk 78-year-old woman went missing Monday around 2 p.m., the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

Nancy Working, 78, has dementia and is likely unsure of her surroundings. She was last seen at her home near 32nd Ave. and Youngfield Street, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Working was driving a blue Hyudai Ionic with the Colorado license plate DIB-451.

She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 144 pounds and has grey hair. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it's unclear what Working was wearing when she went missing.

#JCSO is asking for your assistance in locating a missing at-risk adult named Nancy Working, Nancy is 78 years old and is likely unsure of her surroundings due to Dementia. She is 5’ 4” tall, weighs 144 lbs., and has grey hair. (Unknown clothing description.) She was

last seen… pic.twitter.com/ahwlt25REi — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) August 26, 2025

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency.