At-risk 78-year-old woman goes missing Monday, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says

Nancy Working went missing in Jeffco. She was last seen driving a blue Hyundai Ionic. Denver police are looking for Narvia Careathers-Varney who was last seen in Green Valley Ranch.
Two older Coloradans go missing Monday
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — An at-risk 78-year-old woman went missing Monday around 2 p.m., the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

Nancy Working, 78, has dementia and is likely unsure of her surroundings. She was last seen at her home near 32nd Ave. and Youngfield Street, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Working was driving a blue Hyudai Ionic with the Colorado license plate DIB-451.

She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 144 pounds and has grey hair. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it's unclear what Working was wearing when she went missing.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency.

