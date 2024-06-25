Watch Now
At least one person found dead at Chatfield State Park Tuesday morning, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says

At least one person was found dead at Chatfield State Park Tuesday morning, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.
Posted at 9:32 AM, Jun 25, 2024

At least one person was found dead at Chatfield State Park Tuesday morning, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

The cause of death has not yet been confirmed, according to the Jeffco sheriff's office.

South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR), Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Jeffco Sheriff's Office were called to Chatfield Reservoir around 8:25 a.m. Tuesday for what SMFR called a "water rescue."

