At least one person found dead at Chatfield State Park Tuesday morning, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says

At least one person was found dead at Chatfield State Park Tuesday morning, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

#JCSO conducting a body recovery/death investigation at Chatfield Reservoir. Unknown cause of death at this time. pic.twitter.com/XEwidOWWxb — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) June 25, 2024

The cause of death has not yet been confirmed, according to the Jeffco sheriff's office.

SMFR, @cpw_ne and @jeffco are responding to a water rescue at Chatfield State Park. Updates to follow as information is confirmed. pic.twitter.com/ycxUyjbBuQ — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) June 25, 2024

South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR), Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Jeffco Sheriff's Office were called to Chatfield Reservoir around 8:25 a.m. Tuesday for what SMFR called a "water rescue."

