At least 1 person hospitalized following arson at a home near Washington Park, Denver Police say

Posted at 5:54 AM, Jun 21, 2023
DENVER — At least one person is in the hospital following an overnight arson just north of Washington Park, Denver police tweeted just past midnight Wednesday.

DPD and Denver fire responded to the fire at a single-family home near the intersection of South Downing Street and East Alameda Avenue.

Denver fire said there was a fire in the basement and detached garage. Crews extinguished the garage fire first, and then worked to control the basement fire.

They found one person in the basement who was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. Firefighters also rescued several cats from the home.

This fire is under investigation.

