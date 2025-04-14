As egg prices skyrocket in Colorado, consider these alternatives as Easter approaches

DENVER — The high price of eggs has many families scrambling for alternatives, but even with eggs as expensive as they are, a local nutritionist says they may still be worth the price.

“It’s very shocking when you go to the grocery store and see those prices going up and up,” said Lucia Briceño, the undergraduate program director for the Metropolitan State University Denver Department of Nutrition.

Eggs provide high-quality protein and several other benefits, so they may be worth it even if they are pricey right now.

“Eggs are nutritionally complete,” said Briceño. “They have all the essential amino acids. They have choline, [which] is very important for pregnant women. They have lutein. They have omega-3 fatty acids.”

For families looking to maintain a balanced diet without the hefty price tag, Briceño suggests reducing egg consumption to once or twice a week and seeking alternatives. Options like Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, or even pancakes with added protein powder can offer similar nutritional benefits without breaking the bank.

As Easter approaches, families might feel torn between tradition and budget constraints. Briceño said it’s possible to still enjoy festive activities without relying on actual eggs. She encourages people to use plastic eggs for hunts, decorate them with stickers, and fill them with candy or small toys.

For those who want to use real eggs for their egg hunts, Briceño said hardboiled eggs can be used any time of year.

“If you do that, make sure you peel it after and eat it,” said Briceño. “That's okay as long as you follow the safety handling and keep it for no more than two hours outside of the refrigerator.”