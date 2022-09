ARVADA, Colo. — The Arvada Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man who was last seen last week.

Michael Dwayne Parks, 67, was last seen leaving his Arvada apartment on Aug. 4.

Arvada Police Department

Arvada police want to check on his welfare. Parks may have symptoms of dementia, the department said in a tweet Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Arvada PD at 720-898-6900.