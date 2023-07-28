Arvada police searching for 2 suspects accused of shoplifting, shooting 3 witnesses

ARVADA, Colo. — Police in Arvada are searching for two suspects accused of shoplifting a 7-Eleven and shooting three women who had tried to stop them.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Friday, the Arvada Police Department received multiple 911 calls about two men who were shoplifting at a 7-Eleven at 7355 Ralston Road. Witnesses said multiple people confronted the suspects, which sparked an altercation, and the two suspects got into a vehicle and appeared to be leaving.

As they turned the car to head east away from the 7-Eleven, the suspect driver stopped in front of the store and the suspects fired seven shots toward the store, hitting three women, police said.

One of the women was treated at the scene and released and the other two were transported to a local hospital. Their injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Arvada police are now searching for the two suspects.

The suspect vehicle was described as an older white four-door sedan with no front license plate. It had a brown scrape on the driver’s door and front bumper damage.

One of the suspects was described as a Black man in his mid-20s with black hair and standing 5 feet, 6 inches or 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He has a medium build. At the time of the shooting, he was wearing a blue Champion T-shirt and white and blue Nike Jordan shoes. The second man is also a Black man in his mid-20s. He has black hair, is about 6 feet tall, and has a thin to medium build. He had been wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, white shoes and a white baseball hat with a red mark on it.

Anybody with information on this crime is asked to call the Arvada Police Department at 720-898-6900.