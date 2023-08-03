3 people arrested in connection with shooting of witnesses outside Arvada 7-Eleven

ARVADA, Colo. — Police have made multiple arrests in connection with the shooting of three witnesses who tried to stop suspects shoplifting a 7-Eleven in Arvada, according to police.

The Arvada Police Department (APD) said the shooting happened on July 28. Shortly after 1 a.m., the department received multiple 911 calls about two men who were shoplifting at a 7-Eleven at 7355 Ralston Road. Witnesses said multiple people confronted the suspects, which sparked an altercation, and the two suspects got into a vehicle and appeared to be leaving. As they turned the car to head east away from the 7-Eleven, the suspect driver stopped in front of the store and the suspects fired seven shots toward the store, hitting three women, police said.

One of the women was treated at the scene and released and the other two were transported to a local hospital. Their injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

APD's Criminal Investigations Bureau and Community Response Impact Team investigated multiple leads. They were able to identify two of the suspects as Zimeal Cain, 22, and Raymoun Moore, 24. In addition, police identified a third involved person as Priscilla Mendez, 22.

Moore was arrested on Tuesday. Cain and Mendez were arrested on Wednesday, police said.

No other details were immediately available.