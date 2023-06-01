Arvada police lift shelter-in-place order for area of 54th Ave. and Cody Street

ARVADA, Colo. — People in the area of 54th Ave. and Cody Street are no longer under a shelter-in-place order, Arvada police tweeted, after an armed suspect shut down the neighborhood.

Everyone was ordered to avoid the area around 7 a.m. Thursday as officers said negotiated with a person who had a gun.

Shelter in place/avoid the area of 54th Ave and Cody St. Officers are negotiating with a possibly armed suspect in a parked stolen vehicle. pic.twitter.com/07ZYzDuBQ0 — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) June 1, 2023

The suspect was reported in a parked stolen car just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Arvada police said. The Jefferson County Regional SWAT team also responded to the scene as the suspect refused to comply with attempts to negotiate.

Someone was taken into custody around 7:25 a.m. as police continued to negotiate with the driver.