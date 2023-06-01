Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Arvada police lift shelter-in-place order for area of 54th Ave. and Cody Street

Man was in an hours-long standoff with police
Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Arvada Police Department
Posted at 11:25 AM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 13:25:53-04

ARVADA, Colo. — People in the area of 54th Ave. and Cody Street are no longer under a shelter-in-place order, Arvada police tweeted, after an armed suspect shut down the neighborhood.

Everyone was ordered to avoid the area around 7 a.m. Thursday as officers said negotiated with a person who had a gun.

The suspect was reported in a parked stolen car just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Arvada police said. The Jefferson County Regional SWAT team also responded to the scene as the suspect refused to comply with attempts to negotiate.

Someone was taken into custody around 7:25 a.m. as police continued to negotiate with the driver.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360WATCHNUGGETSTONIGHT.png

Game 1 NBA Finals tonight on Denver7 | Full Nuggets coverage inside