Arvada man, 61, hasn’t been seen since last Sunday, Colorado Bureau of Investigation says

ARVADA, Colo. – An Arvada man has been missing since the weekend and police are asking for your help to find him.

Howard Dwayne Bruin, 61, was last seen Sunday around 2 p.m. and last spoke to his caregivers at around 11 a.m. on Monday.

Police said he is allowed to come and go from the assisted living facility where he resides, but staff have not been able to contact him since.

Bruin may have early symptoms of dementia, according to police.

He is 6-feet tall and weighs 140 pounds. He is usually wearing clothing similar to the photograph above.

Please call 720-898-6900 if you have any information on his whereabouts.

