ARVADA, Colo. — Arvada city leaders paused a controversial proposal Tuesday that would have ended free parking in Olde Town after strong pushback from business owners and residents in the district.

City officials said Olde Town has an average 92% on-street parking occupancy rate during busy times, well above the 85% threshold the city uses to consider implementing paid parking. The city said that threshold has been exceeded for more than a decade.

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Arvada city council pumps the brakes on paid parking plan for Olde Town

According to city leaders, the paid parking program was designed to manage high demand, not generate profit, with revenue going to cover the cost of parking operations. Right now, Olde Town has two-hour and four-hour time-restricted parking on streets and lots and a free 600-space transit hub on Vance Street.

Lilia Onstott Right now, Olde Town has two-hour and four-hour time-restricted parking on streets and lots and a free 600-space transit hub on Vance Street.

During a study session on Tuesday, the Arvada City Council directed staff to hold off on paid parking and focus on other priorities first, including better signage to free lots, collecting more parking data, and making improvements to the city's transit hub. The city said more than 4,000 people provided feedback on the paid parking project through a city survey.

Several business owners in Olde Town said the parking situation is not as dire as the city suggests, and that paid parking would do more harm than good.

"Many of our customers have said, 'I'm not going to pay to park to rush in and get a greeting card. If paid parking comes, we will shop elsewhere,'" said Dorn Neinaber, co-owner of Outside The Box. "We are one of the only municipalities left in Denver that has free parking, and we ought to be celebrating that."

Lilia Onstott Several business owners in Olde Town said the parking situation is not as dire as the city suggests, and that paid parking would do more harm than good.

Debbie Hansen, owner of La Dolce Vita, said she believes paid parking would ruin the spirit of Olde Town and said she believes the city should focus on improvements to the transit hub.

"The parking garage is somewhat hard to get into and out of. The city is working on making it more accessible, so I think that should be our plan first," said Hansen. "Because any given time, except for if there's an event or on Sunday with farmers market, you can find parking down here."

Lilia Onstott Debbie Hansen, owner of La Dolce Vita, said she believes paid parking would ruin the spirit of Olde Town and said she believes the city should focus on improvements to the transit hub.

Nienaber argued the existing two-hour parking limit already drives turnover without the need for a paid system.

"It just makes no sense. There's no need for it," he said. "The spaces in front of my store typically turn every two hours anyway because you have to move. It's a two-hour parking spot."

Some customers said the parking experience in Olde Town is a mixed bag. Patrick Ratnecht and Jeremy Guettlein, who visit the area every couple of weeks, said peak times can be frustrating, but free parking is still a factor in their decision to come.

"Yeah, on like peak times, I have to circle the block many times and all through here. Yeah, it can be difficult," Ratnecht said.

"If you're willing to walk a few blocks, I've never not found parking. Put it that way," Guettlein said.

The two said they would not necessarily stop coming if paid parking were introduced, but price would matter.

"I'd say it depends on if it's like $2 versus like a lot, like in Denver where it's you know $15," Guettlein said.

For now, business owners said they are relieved that visits to Olde Town can remain free. There is currently no timeline to bring paid parking back before council.