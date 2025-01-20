Arvada-based space company to be featured in U.S. Presidential Inaugural Parade

ARVADA, Colo. — The stage is set for President-Elect Donald Trump to be sworn in at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, D.C. Monday morning. After President Trump is sworn in, the traditional parade that usually takes place outside will happen at a D.C. arena. During the parade, a number of different organizations will participate, including a Colorado-based space company.

The space company out of Arvada will show off its newest prototype in the Presidential Inaugural parade. The company's name is Lunar Outpost, and the business focuses on robotic systems, autonomous systems, mobility and more.

Justin Cyrus, CEO and founder of Lunar Outpost, shared that the company did apply to be in the parade and were evaluated based on the criteria of highlighting American ingenuity and innovation. In the parade, Lunar Outpost will have a space truck driving through the arena which is a prototype of the company’s lunar terrain vehicle.

Cyrus said, the company already has four missions to the moon, and the chance to be in the parade is an exciting experience.

“So I think this event is extremely well timed to get our name out there and allow people to follow us as we progress towards our first mission here in two months, we'll be the first commercial rover ever on another planetary body, first rover ever at the lunar south pole, and we'll actually have the first ever acquisition and sale of space resources in human history,” Cyrus said.

He added that he hopes their vehicle can help with space exploration with exploring the Moon and Mars.