Arrowhead Elementary School placed on lockdown Friday after firearm found in backpack

DENVER – Arrowhead Elementary School was placed on lockdown status Friday morning after a firearm was discovered in a backpack.

According to the Cherry Creek School District, school officials “were made aware of a report of a suspected weapon” and a search later found the firearm in the backpack.

The school moved to on hold status before resuming normal operations in the 9 a.m. hour, according to the district which added “all students and staff are safe.”

Aurora police on social media added that “officers responded this morning to a report of a student with a firearm at Arrowhead Elementary in Aurora. The student in question was contacted and a firearm has been located and secured.”

