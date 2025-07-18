Arrests in 2 separate E-470 alleged road rage incidents involving shots fired

As the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) announced stepped up efforts to catch impaired drivers in the High Country this weekend, the CSP announced on Friday arrests in two separate road rage incidents, both on E-470.

In the first incident reported on July 6, a driver traveling north on E-470 said the driver of a BMW shot at their vehicle during an alleged road rage incident. The victim said the driver of the BMW “refused to move” while they attempted to merge onto E-470 from Smoky Hill Rd. when the shooting happened.

Cameras along E-470 helped investigators track down the alleged driver, 34-year-old Benjamin C. L. Roberts, who was taken into custody at the Arapahoe County Jail on a 1st degree assault charge.

Two days later, the CSP responded to another alleged road rage incident on E-470 in which the driver of a Dodge truck fired shots at another vehicle.

The incident was reported on July 8 near the Gartrell exit.

“The victim reported that while both vehicles were traveling on E-470 they engaged in road rage. The driver of the suspect vehicle, a gray RAM pickup, pulled out a firearm and shot at him,” stated a news release.

CSP troopers spotted the truck the next day and arrested the driver, 47-year-old Kip D. Boyer, who admitted to the road rage incident, said the state patrol.

Boyer was also taken to the Arapaho County Jail and booked on a 1st degree assault charge.

The announcement of this week’s road rage arrests comes on the heels of a stepped-up enforcement effort this weekend designed to catch aggressive and impaired drivers in what is normally a particularly deadly period on Colorado’s roadways.

Denver7 reporter Maggie Bryan on Friday reported on the CSP’s efforts to crack down on potentially deadly behavior in several counties in Colorado’s high country. You can watch her report in the video player below.

It's part of the agency's efforts to prevent crashes during what's known as the 100 deadliest days of summer from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

In 2024, more than 350 people died on Colorado roads from May to September, according to data from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

