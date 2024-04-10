Arrest warrant issued for Denver teen accused of crashing stolen car, killing 15-year-old

AURORA, Colo. — An arrest warrant was issued for a Denver teenager accused of crashing a stolen car, killing one of his passengers.

The Aurora Police Department said the 17-year-old driver — who has not been identified because he is a minor — is wanted on charges of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and two counts of motor vehicle theft.

Around 7:30 a.m. on March 30, a driver behind the wheel of a stolen 2016 Kia Sorrento was headed northbound on Interstate 225. Four other teenagers were in the car. Just south of E. 6th Avenue, the driver lost control and the car crashed and rolled, Aurora police said.

I-225 north at Alameda closed after crash injures 4 teens

Four teenagers were transported to the hospital and a fifth was treated and released at the scene to a guardian, police said. A 15-year-old girl who was brought to the hospital died from her injuries shortly after she arrived.

The Aurora Police Traffic Section is continuing to investigate this case. The use of alcohol, drugs and seatbelts is still under investigation as possible contributing factors, police said. Anybody who has information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

On Monday, Aurora City Council voted to pass a resolution to call on the Colorado Department of Transportation to study and implement a solution for the "unsafe traffic conditions on northbound Interstate 225 between East 2nd Avenue and East Alameda Avenue."