Armed man shot, killed during domestic disturbance call by Eagle County deputies

Posted at 5:30 AM, Feb 01, 2023
EAGLE COUNTY, Colo — An armed man was shot and killed by Eagle County deputies Tuesday evening while responding to a reported domestic disturbance call in Edwards.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s office said deputies encountered a man armed with a gun and attempted to call him out de-escalate the situation and call him out to the front porch. The man came outside with the gun and shots were fired, a release said.

The man was pronounced dead and there were no other reported injuries. There was no other information as to what led up to the shooting. No names have been released.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing and the deputies involved are on paid administrative leave.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation will oversee the investigation.

