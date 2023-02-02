Armed man allegedly with stolen motorcycle shot, killed by Littleton police

LITTLETON, Colo. — An armed man was shot and killed by a Littleton police officer early Thursday morning.

The scene is a block west off Broadway in the 5600 block of Bannock Street and near Littleton High School.

While there is no active threat at this time, police are asking people to avoid that intersection. Police said an officer was trying to make contact with the man who was allegedly on a motorcycle.

The suspect took off running and at some point took out a handgun and the officer shot the man, police said.

The suspect did not shoot back and the officer was not hurt, a spokesperson said.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Denver7