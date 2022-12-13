Armed man allegedly held family hostage in Fort Collins Monday morning before arrest, police say

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Police say an armed man held a family, including a child, hostage in a Fort Collins home on Monday morning before he was arrested.

Fort Collins Police Services identified the arrested suspect as Rick Murphy, 44. Murphy faces charges of second-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, three counts of felony menacing, third-degree assault, and child abuse.

Just before 8 a.m. Monday, Fort Collins 911 received a report of an argument in front of a home along Courtenay Circle, which is in a residential area near the intersection of S. Lemay Avenue and E. Trilby Road.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | December 13, 8am

Based on the subsequent investigation, police said the suspect, later identified as Murphy, had started talking with one of the residents of the home, then forced the man inside, where another adult and a child were.

Murphy was allegedly armed with multiple guns and held the family hostage, police said. He didn't live with them, but knew the family, police added. No other details were available on their relationship.

When patrol officers arrived at the home, they activated the local SWAT team, UAS team and crisis negotiators. The Larimer County All Hazards/Crisis Response Team also responded.

Police asked nearby residents to shelter in place.

During the hostage situation, the child was able to escape and was not injured. However, Murphy held the two adults inside and allegedly assaulted them, police said.

Police were able to communicate with the suspect inside the house and at 9:44 a.m., he left the home.

Both adults had moderate injuries and are expected to recover, police said.

Murphy was booked into the Larimer County jail.

Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to contact Det. Matt Schuh at 970-416-8043. To sign up for LETA's NoCo Alerts, click here.