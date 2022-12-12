Shelter-in-place lifted in south Fort Collins neighborhood, suspect in custody

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Police asked residents in a neighborhood in south Fort Collins to shelter in place while they worked with a barricaded person on Monday morning.

According to the Larimer Emergency Telephone Authority (LETA), the Fort Collins Police Department's officers were working around Courtenay Circle, which is in a residential area near the intersection of S. Lemay Avenue and E. Trilby Road.

Police asked residents to shelter in place and stay away from windows.

Police said the incident was contained to a single house and SWAT and crisis negotiators were at the scene.

At 9:47 a.m., police said the situation was resolved and the suspect was in custody.

No other details were available. Denver7 is working to learn more.

