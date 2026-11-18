DENVER (KMGH) — In the past week, Microsoft, major banks and the country’s air traffic control communications all experienced widespread outages, along with other companies like United Airlines, Apple and Marriott.

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Denver7 heard from MSU Denver students and staff about how they are feeling as concern grows nationwide over the major technology failures.

“It's been a little bit stressful, a little bit worrisome,” said MSU Denver student Kayla Waugh. “Just kind of weird how they happen one after another.”

“Everything's electronic nowadays, so if like stuff goes down, I'm kind of screwed,” said Zafrane Kuvula, a senior at MSU Denver who says he had trouble logging into his banking app Monday. “I don't have any cash, like carry around me anymore. Everything is I do on my phone. My ID’s on my phone, kind of [would] just be at a loss if stuff kind of went down.”

Carmel Hale and Glory Adjai also talked about the uncertainty surrounding the recent outages.

“It's more like rumors and like all this like misinformation being spread that people are just hearing, and then like it's spreading to other people,” Adjai said. “So it's like, everybody's confused.”

WATCH: Are these widespread tech outages connected? MSU Denver professor weighs in

Are these widespread tech outages connected? MSU Denver professor weighs in

Computer science professor weighs in

Denver7 also spoke with MSU Denver associate computer science professor Steve Geinitz, who says the outages are likely unrelated.

“It is tempting to draw connections, but I often think of just how brittle these systems are sometimes,” Geinitz said. “I think there will be things that will come to light about some of these events that will explain a little bit more what happened, but I don't think there will be a outright cyber attack from a nefarious actor somewhere or anything, that we will find out about.”

Geinitz believes the companies’ explanations for the outages are not far-fetched. He compares the failures to one misplaced screw or pin in a car leading to major issues.

“The communication in the internet or over a network, there it is essentially kind of a chain of devices,” Geinitz explained. “And if one happens to go out, there might be a way to go around that, but it immediately puts more demand on other devices as well.”

He goes on to explain that “traffic is shifting digitally,” with more people using the internet for social media or artificial intelligence.

“When you see changes in this traffic behavior, kind of going to a different place, it's going to change where the demands are as well,” he said. “And so it's not surprising that we'll start to see maybe some weaknesses in one area that impact other things.”

Geinitz also says it’s unlikely we’ll reach a doomsday scenario. He does not recommend taking urgent action like switching banks or withdrawing a bunch of cash.

“There's so much uncertainty sometimes, its best not to run at the first sign of a risk,” he cautioned.

Though Geinitz says it’s concerning to see big systems fail, he warns that much of the internet’s reliance on ‘open-source’ software — with source code that is publicly available — makes it vulnerable to AI agent cyberattacks.

“We have no idea how advanced AI systems will be in a year,” Geinitz said. “And I think that might change as well how we use the internet, where weaknesses are, cyber attacks will become more frequent. So I think things like this will continue to happen.”