Arc Thrift Stores employees get runway-ready to celebrate company's life-changing mission

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — At arc Thrift Stores, a good deal can mean doing some real good.

Denver7 has partnered with arc Thrift Stores for its annual gala, which raises funds and awareness for the company's programs that provide people with intellectual and developmental disabilities jobs and opportunities. We recently went to arc's Centennial store to see how bargain hunting isn't just about finding treasures.

“This is my size on that one,” arc ambassador Myles King said, smiling as he pulled an item from the rack.

For more than 50 years, arc Thrift Stores has created jobs, programs and hope for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including employees like King.

“I’ve been working with arc for 11 years, since March of 2014,” he said.

King is an arc ambassador, part of the 20% of arc Thrift’s workforce who identify as having an intellectual or developmental disability and a familiar face to customers.

“People call me a ham, and I know my mom would be saying, ‘We ain’t talking about ham and cheese,’” he said with a laugh.

But on this day, the mission was fashion. He and Denver7's Jaclyn Allen were searching for his outfit for the gala’s fashion show.

King and other arc ambassadors, such as Sarah Yourtz, will walk the runway in their finest finds.

"This is my first [fashion show],” Yourtz said, showing off the outfit she found in the store where she works. "I like the colors."

“People don’t always know that about 20% of our workforce is someone who identifies as having an intellectual or developmental disability,” said arc Thrift Stores CEO Maggie Scivicque.

According to Scivicque, the gala helps fund programs and puts the spotlight on the people arc serves.

“Our friends with disabilities make a difference in the store, but it really changes their whole life,” Scivicque said.

By the end of the shopping trip, King had his outfit sorted to show the reason for Arc's mission and maybe steal the show in the process.

The arc Thrift Stores 2025 Celebration will be held at the Denver Botanic Gardens on Thursday, Sept. 4. Tickets are sold out, but you can still participate in the online auction. Learn more through this link.