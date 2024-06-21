Arapahoe County takes ownership of 45 miles of High Line Canal

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A popular metro trail got new protections Thursday.

Denver Water transferred ownership of 45 miles of the 71-mile High Line Canal to Arapahoe County. The transfer included a conservation easement on the land.

“You know, the High Line Canal has been a huge asset to Arapahoe County for years and years, and well-loved, well-used. And through our Open Spaces Department in Arapahoe County, well maintained and taken care of,” said Arapahoe County Commissioner Carrie Warren-Gully.

The High Line Canal Conservancy will manage the conservation easement, which will permanently protect the canal as a natural open space.

“We’re protecting our treasured High Line Canal so it always has public access, so its natural resources are preserved, so it is always open to the public,” said Harriett La Mair with the High Line Canal Conservancy.

The High Line Canal used to be a water delivery system. Denver Water CEO Alan Salizar said the transfer of ownership is a new chapter he’s happy to be a part of.

“This is a very important milestone for Denver Water because it illustrates how Denver Water is an anchor institution in the community. It’s not just about providing water, clean safe drinking water, but also taking our natural resource stewardship role,” he said.