Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office searching for missing, at-risk man last seen Saturday night

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is searching for an at-risk man who went missing on Saturday night.

Christopher Gillespie, 25, was last seen in the area of E. Quincy Ave. and S. Kirk Street around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, getting into an unknown sedan possibly headed to Denver.

He was wearing khaki pants, a dark colored hooded sweatshirt with a stripe down both arms, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office. He was also wearing a backpack.

Gillespie has blonde hair and blue eyes. He's 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds.

Anyone with information about Gillespie's whereabouts is asked to call the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center at 303-795-4711.