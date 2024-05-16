Arapahoe County: Man shot dead by deputy was holding woman at gunpoint

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. – An armed man who was shot and killed by a deputy on Wednesday was holding a female at gunpoint against her will.

At around 3 p.m., deputies responded to the Host Home in the 4500 block of S. Himalaya Circle and found a man had barricaded himself with a female in a bedroom, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies attempted to contact the man by phone and PA system and later entered the room to rescue the female.

According to a news release, the armed man was “physically restraining her at which time an officer involved shooting occurred.”

There was no additional information as to what led up to the shooting or how many deputies fired weapons. The suspect was pronounced dead and no deputies were injured, said investigators.

The female was assaulted and suffered severe injuries to her face and was taken to a hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said the victim, who is developmentally disabled, lived at a host home while the suspect did not live at the address.

The armed man’s identity will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office.

“Following agency policy, the deputies involved will be placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the investigation,” said the department in the release.

The 18th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) will conduct an independent investigation into the shooting.