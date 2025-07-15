Arapahoe County deputies searching for second suspect in deadly house party shooting

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Arapahoe County investigators are searching for a second suspect in connection with a deadly shooting that broke out at a house party over the weekend.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said it was called out to reports of shots fired at a home in the 18900 block of East Crestridge Circle in unincorporated Arapahoe County just before midnight Saturday. When deputies arrived, they found a 19-year-old man lying on the driveway suffering from gunshot wounds to his chest.

Deputies performed life-saving efforts, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested for alleged first-degree murder in connection with the shooting. Since he is a minor, his identity will not be released.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office announced it was searching for at least one more suspect. That person is described as a heavy-set blonde male between 17 and 18 years old. He is believed to be between 5'10" and 6' tall, and weigh 220 pounds.

Anyone who was at the party or has information on the shooting is asked to call the ACSO Tipline at 720-874-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous.