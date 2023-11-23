Arapahoe County deputies hope to deter crime this holiday season with the help of horse patrols

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — As you're out shopping for gifts this holiday season, you might come across some four-legged partners on patrol — part of law enforcement's efforts to keep an eye on thieves who may want to ruin Christmas for some Coloradans this year.

“I always joke with people that, you know, officers all need body cams these days,” said Rich Anselmi, head of the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Unit, as he showed off his partner — a horse with a silky white mane with a mounted camera atop his hair and between his two ears.

Horse patrols are a part of Deputy Ace’s duty, working alongside his friend, Deputy Zippo, to deter crime, especially during the busy holiday shopping season.

“From up here on the horse I can see an entire parking lot, and who's in that parking lot walking around and they can see me, too. So the real idea is to not necessarily to catch bad guys, but to prevent crime by being there and being visible,” said Anselmi.

Anselmi said research that shows mounted patrols are six times more visible than officers using other modes of transportation. That visibility is what the sheriff’s office is striving for at places like The Streets at SouthGlenn.

“Studies show that when law enforcement is visible, crime goes down and public trust goes up,” said Anselmi.

Zippo's owner, Jeanne Hildreth, is a volunteer with the Arapahoe County Mounted Unit.

“This is a great opportunity to bring him into areas where I would never take him: On the sidewalk and parking garage and to meet people,” said Hildreth.

Hildreth explained the horses go through extensive monthly training — to expose them to everyday objects they might encounter while out at the mall, everything from baby strollers to balloons.

But like all of us after a hard day of work, they too, need a little snack break.

“I don’t know if we’ve ever had a Puppuccino before. I don’t know if they would go for it,” laughed Anselmi.