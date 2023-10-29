Arapahoe Basin Ski Area opens for the season

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — The early winter storm that blanketed Colorado with a healthy amount of snow made it perfect for opening day at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area Sunday morning. It became the first Colorado ski area to open for the season.

A-Basin announced on Twitter the start of the 2023/24 season Friday, saying “Black Mountain Express will start spinning at 8:30 a.m., servicing High Noon. Bring it on.”

The ski area is limiting the sale of unrestricted season passes and packs, and limiting daily lift ticket sales. Full-season passes have sold out. A-Basin said its aim is to manage crowds and preserve a quality ski and ride experience.

A-Basin has a big celebration planned for opening day, including a Halloween band that will be playing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a Halloween costume contest, which will start around 12:30 p.m. in the base area.

A-Basin posted a list of upcoming events on their website, where you can also find their schedule and ticket information.