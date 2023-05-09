Access from I-70 to SB I-225 back open after rollover crash involving six vehicles Tuesday morning

Access from both Eastbound I-70 and Westbound I-70 to Southbound I-225 has been restored following a rollover crash involving six vehicles shut down the highway Tuesday morning.

The wreck on SB I-225 before 17th Ave. blocked several lanes and slowed traffic from I-70. It also caused traffic to slow in the northbound lanes from rubbernecking, according to Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber.

#APDTrafficAlert: I-225 is shutdown in both directions at I-70 due to a rollover crash involving six vehicles. The highway will be shut down for at least an hour. Early information indicates there are no serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/kXjHZSBRKW — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) May 9, 2023

Aurora Police Department expected the highway to be shut down for at least an hour.

APD tweeted there were no serious injuries reported.

The ramp from Westbound I-70 to SB I-225 stayed open, but Eastbound I-70 to SB I-225 remained closed.

Wait... now I see the ramp from WB 70 to SB 225 open but EB 70 to SB 225 is still closed. pic.twitter.com/5QLD9c2zRJ — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) May 9, 2023