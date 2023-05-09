Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Access from I-70 to SB I-225 back open after rollover crash involving six vehicles Tuesday morning

Highway shut down for about an hour
Southbound I-225 at I-70 shut down Tuesday morning due to a rollover crash involving six vehicles, according to an Aurora Police Department tweet.
Aurora police car
Posted at 8:07 AM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 10:53:57-04

Access from both Eastbound I-70 and Westbound I-70 to Southbound I-225 has been restored following a rollover crash involving six vehicles shut down the highway Tuesday morning.

The wreck on SB I-225 before 17th Ave. blocked several lanes and slowed traffic from I-70. It also caused traffic to slow in the northbound lanes from rubbernecking, according to Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber.

Aurora Police Department expected the highway to be shut down for at least an hour.

APD tweeted there were no serious injuries reported.

The ramp from Westbound I-70 to SB I-225 stayed open, but Eastbound I-70 to SB I-225 remained closed.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-samsungplusB.png

Local News

Watch free Denver7 news, streaming anytime on your Samsung TV Plus