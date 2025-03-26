APD: New pursuit policy didn't impact police chase resulting in crash

AURORA, Colo. – The Aurora Police Department said recent changes to their pursuit policy did not factor into a police chase that ended with a truck flipped over Wednesday morning.

According to officials, the pursuit began at 1:30 a.m. when Aurora police got a call from someone who had been threatened by two individuals with a gun near 32nd Avenue and 32nd Place.

Officers said the spotted the suspected red car involved going eastbound on E. Colfax Ave. They tried to follow the vehicle onto southbound Interstate 225 but a white truck got in the way.

People in the white truck began throwing things out of the vehicle, according to Aurora police, and firing a gun at officers.

The officers pursued the white truck, using a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle near southbound Interstate 25 and Arapahoe Road in Greenwood Village, causing it to flip on its side.

2 people hospitalized after Aurora police chase ends with truck flipped

The man and woman inside were injured and taken to the hospital.

The city of Aurora's recent revised pursuit policy, which took effect March 5, gave officers more discretion when it comes to engaging in police pursuits.

Recent changes now allow officers to go after DUI drivers and confirmed stolen vehicles.

Officers can also pursue drivers they believe committed a felony or a crime involving a firearm and pose a serious risk to public safety.

However, officers were already allowed to engage in pursuits of anything involving violence — such as acts or crimes of violence and things of that nature, according to APD Police Chief Todd Chamberlain.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Kevin Barnes, Chief of the Aurora Police Department's Patrol Division said the new guidelines did not impact officers' response during Wednesday's pursuit. You can watch the full press briefing in the video player below.

Aurora police provide update after suspect allegedly fired at police officers Wednesday morning

"Had this transpired a year ago we still would have responded the same way," said Barnes. "We have armed felons who are firing shots at officers obviously, they were involved in a felony menacing, you know, prior to that. So our initial response, our first response, our only expected response of our officers, obviously the apprehension of those individuals, by all means necessary."

Denver7 asked if the findings of this investigation or other pursuits could impact their new policy guidelines in the future.

"Absolutely, but I don't anticipate that being the case just based on the officer's actions as of last night," Barnes said, "We will conduct an internal administrative investigation — that's the case in any critical incidents such as this, to determine as to whether or not any policies were violated."

Aurora PD said the driver of the white pick-up truck that flipped over is still in the hospital and at the very least will face charges for attempted first-degree murder.

The woman in that truck has been released from the hospital and is cooperating with officials, according to APD. She is not facing any charges at this time.

Aurora Police are asking for the public's help in locating the occupants of the red pick-up truck that were involved in the original felony menacing call.