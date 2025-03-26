Two people in the hospital after Aurora police chase ends with truck flipped on its side Wednesday morning

AURORA, Colo. — Two people were hospitalized early Wednesday morning after an Aurora police chase ended with at ruck flipped on its side on southbound Interstate 225 and E. Arapahoe Road.

The pursuit began at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday when Aurora police got a call about an incident of felony menacing with a gun near 32nd Ave. and 32nd Pl.

Officers spotted the red car described in the report, going eastbound on E. Colfax Ave. They tried to follow the vehicle onto I-225 southbound, but a white truck got in the way, Aurora police said.

People in the white truck began throwing things out of the vehicle, according to Aurora police, and firing a gun at officers.

Aurora police used a PIT maneuver to stop the car at around Arapahoe Road, causing it to flip on its side.

The man and woman inside were injured and taken to the hospital.

Aurora police said they will both be arrested after they're cleared by doctors. Officers recovered a gun at the scene of the encounter.

They never caught up with the red car and its driver reported in the original felony menacing with a gun.