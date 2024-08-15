Watch Now
APD: Cyclist struck by RTD train impacting A Line on Thursday morning

AURORA, Colo. – A cyclist was struck by a RTD train closing lanes of Sable Blvd in Aurora Thursday morning.

Initial information was limited, but Aurora Police said on social media all lanes of Sable Blvd remained closed as of 9:30 a.m.

Police said it appeared the cyclist rode around the crossing arm near the railroad and was struck by the train.

APD said the cyclist was seriously injured and taken to a hospital. Police said there were no other injuries.

RTD said the A Line was impacted and shuttle buses would be in service at the Central Park Station, Peoria Station and 40th / Airport - Gateway Park Station.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

