Another retail closure coming to troubled Aurora intersection

AURORA, Colo. — Another retail closure is coming to a troubled intersection on E. Colfax Avenue in Aurora.

The Walgreens store at Havana Street and E. Colfax Avenue will close next month. Walmart shuttered its Neighborhood Market store at the same intersection in June.

"It's a very busy intersection," said Walgreens customer David Willmann.

But after Nov. 13, Willmann and many others will have to find a new pharmacy.

"It’s going to be an inconvenience," he said.

The company cited "increased regulatory and reimbursement pressures" as the reason why it's closing the 10501 E. Colfax Avenue location.

However, Willmann doesn't believe that's the entire story.

"I hate to say this, but I think it’s shoplifting," he said.

The Walmart Neighborhood Market across the street has been closed for three months. The company said the location had not performed as well as hoped, though city officials blamed retail theft.

Aurora City Councilman Steve Sundberg said shoplifting is to blame for the Walgreens shutdown as well.

"I spoke with the manager, and he pointed at this bus stop in which he pointed to a couple of people who come in day in and day out stealing with no consequences whatsoever. That's pillaging. That affects their bottom line," said Sundberg.

Back in July, Aurora police rolled out an intervention plan to address violent crime, prostitution, trespassing, and open-air drug use in this area.

But unfortunately, Sundberg said it hasn't been enough.

"I knew when there was going to be this initiative, it was going to be too little too late," he said.

He has ideas about what needs to be done to avoid a store closure domino effect.

"Well, we have to have a well-staffed police force. We have to work with these businesses that they're going to prosecute and deter through signage or physical intervention," said Sundberg.