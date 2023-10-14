Annual Kendrick Castillo Memorial Robotics Tournament honors teen killed in STEM School shooting

DENVER — This weekend, more than two dozen teams are competing at Regis University in the annual Kendrick Castillo Memorial Tournament, to honor the life and legacy of a teen who loved robotics.

On May 7, 2019, 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo died a hero when he tackled a gunman at STEM School Highlands Ranch, saving countless lives.

"He was one of my best friends. I actually considered him a brother," said Dakotah Mann, who was a member of Castillo's robotics team, Impulse 44-18.

Mann is at this year's tournament as a mentor for team Impulse, keeping his friend's legacy alive.

"This is what Kendrick enjoyed. This is the program that made Kendrick who he was," said Mann.

More than 40 robots built by creative minds will be a part of this year's two-day tournament inside the University's Field House, according to Debbie English, FIRST Robotics competition program delivery partner.

"Every year we're trying to do more, add more teams and bring awareness to safety and realize life does go on but we want to remember him and think of him often," said English.

Mann said Castillo would be thrilled to see how the tournament's grown.

"That would make him so happy to know there's a competition with his name on it, in his favorite sport...he would love that," said Mann.

For a full schedule of events, visit FIRST Colorado's website.

Annual Kendrick Castillo Memorial Robotics Tournament honors teen killed