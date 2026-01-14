An expert musician who dedicated her life to helping women become leaders in music to be celebrated in Denver

DENVER — You know the way single notes go together to make beautiful music? Amber Sheeran’s story feels like that.

Sheeran plays the bass, clarinet, piano and guitar in the Mile High Freedom Band. But she also composes music, too.

To honor the legacy of Jean Newman, a musician who paved the way for women artists, Sheeran will perform a musical tribute along with members of the Tau Beta Sigma musical sorority, who will travel here from all over the country to celebrate Newman's work.

"Amber is a female composer and Jean was all about supporting women in music and it just occurred to me that might be the perfect answer, solution, formula in giving Jean support and recognition in the future for all she's done," said Marc Martinez, one of Sheeran's colleagues in the band who created a commissioned work so Newman's work would live forever. "Having Amber write the piece is actually doing what Jean would have wanted to do and what she did for 40 years."

Mike Castellucci

Martinez said he chose Sheeran to compose and conduct the commissioned work, and they’ve been rehearsing it for weeks. The performance will be Saturday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House.

"When Marc came to me and said he really wanted a memorial piece 'for my friend and I want you to write it,' I was pleased and touched that he wanted that to remember his friend by," Sheeran said.

Newman devoted her life to lifting up women to leadership roles in music, and that’s exactly what Sheeran is doing here.

Mile High Freedom Bands

Everything Newman stood for was supporting people like Sheeran.

Sheeran not only is becoming a leader in composing, and directing with grown ups… she does it for her full time job too, at the Global Village Academy in Aurora.

"Elementary is full of joy and play and excitement, and I have all of this energy and expression," Sheeran said.

Sheeran’s classes are filled with joy and music and you can bet, throughout their lives, they will never forget it.