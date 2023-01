An avalanche killed two people on snowmobiles near Winter Park on Saturday.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, the two snowmobilers were buried in the avalanche around 2 p.m. on the east face of Mount Epworth.

One of the riders was located and CPR was performed, but the person was pronounced dead, said CAIC in a post.

The second rider was not located before sunset and Grand County Sheriff's deputies and Grand County Search and Rescue will resume a search on Sunday.