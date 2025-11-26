Amid pressure to move Tina Peters to federal custody, here's what CDOC says

Despite pressure from the Trump Administration to transfer convicted former Mesa County clerk Tina Peters from state prison to federal custody, Colorado’s Department of Corrections (CDOC) said Tuesday in a statement “the department is not currently seeking any transfer.”

The statement obtained by Denver7 from CDOC spokesperson Alondra Gonzalez-Garcia added “requests to transfer inmates from Colorado Department of Corrections emanate from the state, and not from other entities.”

Peters was found guilty of granting unauthorized access to Mesa County voting systems that she oversaw while continuing to press discredited claims about rigged voting machines.

Peters is serving a 9-year prison sentence. President Trump has called Peters a “political prisoner”.

Politics Gov. Polis faces a bipartisan push to keep Tina Peters in state custody Landon Haaf

Earlier this month, the CDOC received a letter from the Federal Bureau of Prisons which requested Peters be moved to federal custody.

There has been a bipartisan effort to keep Peters in Colorado state custody, including a letter from the Colorado County Clerk’s Association which urged Governor Jared Polis not to grant the request.

"You are a charlatan": Watch the moment a judge sentenced Tina Peters to nine years in prison: 'You're a charlatan': Judge sentences defiant Tina Peters to 9 years | Full video

The process to transfer an inmate to federal custody must be initiated by the Colorado Department of Corrections, stated Gonzalez-Garcia on Tuesday.

Denver7's Landon Haaf and the Associated Press contributed to this report.