Americans broadly support age limits for congressional candidates, new poll shows

Americans broadly support age limits for congressional candidates, poll shows

A recent Marist poll finds nearly 8 in 10 Americans support maximum age limits for congressional candidates — a sentiment that crosses party lines.

The poll shows 80% of Americans strongly support or support imposing a maximum age limit for candidates running for the House or Senate. Only 20% oppose or strongly oppose such limits.

Support spans partisan lines: 78% of Democrats, 83% of Republicans, and 79% of independents say a maximum age for candidates should exist.

Denver7 Political Analyst Alton Dillard said the bipartisan nature of the results stood out to him.

"What really surprised me was the bipartisan nature of it. Because I was thinking if anyone had concerns for age they'd make it a partisan thing."

Dillard said the findings point to a broader frustration with the age of elected officials.

"They essentially said across the board that some of these folks need to look at either term limits or age limits or something."

The poll also found similar support for term limits. Nationally, 83% of Americans strongly support or support limiting the number of times candidates can run for congressional office, while 17% oppose or strongly oppose such limits. Bipartisan backing exists there as well, with 78% of Democrats, 89% of Republicans, and 84% of independents expressing support for term limits.

Currently, minimum age requirements exist for congressional candidates, but no maximum age limits are in place.

According to an analysis by The New York Times, about 120 members of this Congress are 70 or older. There are 14 octogenarians in the House and 5 in the Senate. The oldest member is Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, who will turn 93 in September.

The median age of Congress is 58.9. Colorado's delegation is comparatively young, with a median age of 48. The median age in the U.S. is 39.

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