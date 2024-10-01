American Postal Workers Union members in Denver hold “Day of Action” rally Tuesday

DENVER — Postal workers in 90 cities, including Denver, are holding Day of Action rallies on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

The public has a right to prompt, reliable service, according to the American Postal Workers Union, but say they’re not getting that service apart from ballots and election mail.

Now union workers are rallying and asking for improved staffing and customer service to provide first class service all year round.

The APWU said, while the number of packages handled by postal workers has increased over the years, the number of clerks has declined by over 10,000 over the past 20 years.

The APWU is also demanding greater transparency, saying there's also concern over the Postal Board of Governors over limiting public comments in its meetings.

With mail-in ballots getting sent out soon, the APWU said, it shows that items can be sent in a timely manner and wants that to be the standard for anything from the delivery of prescription drugs to personal mail.

The Denver rally will happen in front of the South Denver Post Office located at 225 S Broadway at 12 p.m. Tuesday.