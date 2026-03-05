Alterra announces Ikon Pass prices; expanded access

Just two days after Vail Resorts announced that the Epic Pass was on sale, Alterra has announced pricing — and changes to access — for next season's Ikon Pass, which will go on sale March 12.

The Ikon Pass will be pricier than the rival Epic Pass, with the full Ikon Pass ringing in at $1,399 and the base pass at $949, compared with the Epic Pass at $1,089 and the local pass at $809. The local and base passes come with more limited access compared to the full passes.

The starting price for the full Ikon Pass is $70 more than it was last season. Prices will continue to increase as the season approaches.

Both mountain companies are making a bid for the hearts and wallets of 20-somethings, with Ikon announcing $199 off the base pass for 23- to 28-year-olds who buy in groups of five, bringing the pass to $750 for skiers and riders who cash in on the new “squad pack.” Both Epic passes are 20% off for skiers and riders ages 13-30, bringing the local pass to $649.

Renewing passholders can also choose from several different deals.

Alterra’s announcement also came with news of expanded access for the upcoming season, with unlimited days for base passholders at Arapahoe Basin, bought by Alterra in 2024 . This season, unlimited access at the ski area known for smaller crowds and longer seasons was for full passholders only.

Base passholders in the 2026-27 season will also get five days at Aspen Snowmass, while access to Aspen’s other mountains — Highlands, Buttermilk and Aspen Mountain — will still be limited to full passholders.

Notably, buying next season’s pass will also include spring skiing at certain resorts this season, as the mountains have largely faced low snowpack and less skier traffic this winter. Skiers and riders who lock in their passes will get access to Arapahoe Basin, Winter Park and Steamboat starting April 6. (That deal excludes session passes, which grant just a few days of skiing).

There are 76 destinations across 13 countries on the Ikon Pass, including Arapahoe Basin, Winter Park, Copper Mountain, Eldora, Steamboat and Aspen Snowmass in Colorado. Access varies by pass. For a full rundown on access and renewal perks, visit Ikon’s website.