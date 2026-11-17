A powerhouse lineup of musical acts will take over the Boulder Theater on Wednesday night for a fundraising concert to save "The Merc," the cafe inside the historic Jamestown Mercantile building, which was built in 1892.

The building's owner plans to sell, so locals formed a nonprofit and intend to raise $1.5 million to buy it themselves and preserve it indefinitely. Residents of Jamestown, a small town about 15 miles northwest of Boulder, call The Merc the community living room, as it serves as the cultural, economic and social heart of the town.

Denver7 anchor Shannon Ogden spoke with cafe owner Rainbow Shultz about the importance of this undertaking.

"Here in Jamestown, it's been here since 1892 and it's the place that we go when the power goes out from a snowstorm. Or when there's a new birth in town and when there's a death in town. We have a birthday party tonight," Shultz said.

"The mercantile has also been a place where small musicians play all winter long. People getting started. And touring musicians all summer long stop here. So it's this really amazing artistic hub," Shultz said.

The concert is Wednesday night at 7, and the lineup includes members of The Motet and Leftover Salmon. Tickets, which run $55, are still available.

What: Save the Merc Benefit Concert

When: Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026 | Doors: 6 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m.

Where: Boulder Theater, Boulder, Colorado

Lineup: Dave Watts (The Motet), Andy Thorn (Leftover Salmon), Daniel Rodriguez, Emma Rose, Charlie Rose, Lindsay Lou, David Satori (Beats Antique / Dirtwire), The River Arkansas, Foggy Mountain Spaceship and Dirty Turkey.

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