All of Clear Creek County experiencing power outage Thursday morning, sheriff's office says

All of Clear Creek County experienced a power outage Thursday morning, the sheriff's office said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Xcel Energy said the outage impacting 3,916 customers, but the utility estimated power will be restored by 10 a.m. Thursday. All homes, businesses, schools and government offices were impacted, according to the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office. The agency advised to expect delays and closures in the area. That includes Idaho Springs, Silver Plume, Russell Gulch, Empire, Dumont, Lawson, Georgetown and Central City.

The outage started around 3:10 a.m., but the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said at 5:31 a.m., it did not know what caused the power to go down.