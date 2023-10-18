All lanes of I-25 near Pueblo will fully reopen by Thursday evening after deadly train derailment, Polis says

PUEBLO, Colo. — All southbound lanes of Interstate 25 have reopened near Pueblo after a train derailed on a bridge Sunday, killing a semi-truck driver passing below.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis visited the site of the crash on Wednesday morning and offered his condolences to the loved ones of the semi-truck driver, who was later identified as Lafollette Henderson, 60, from Compton, California. The steel bridge, built in 1958, collapsed on his truck as it passed underneath.

SMART Local 202

Based on the preliminary investigation, a broken rail east of the I-25 bridge likely caused the train, which was carrying coal, to derail and the bridge to collapse. No other vehicles on the road were involved. About a half dozen train cars were scattered across both lanes of I-25. A total of 30 cars derailed.

Polis said the closed section of the southbound lanes was repaved on Wednesday and will open in the afternoon hours. It officially reopened around 2:15 p.m. On the northbound side, crews with the Colorado Department of Transportation expect to open the lanes before Thursday evening.

Broken rail caused Pueblo train derailment that collapsed bridge, NTSB says

“Our top priority is to get the highway back open so that people can continue traveling safely between Colorado Springs and Pueblo, and the rest of the state,” Polis said. “Though the investigation is still ongoing, it remains clear that investments in rail are needed now more than ever and Colorado has been working for months to take advantage of historic safety and rail funding from the federal government.”

The damaged roadway will be milled, so drivers may notice the road is rough in the area. The speed limit will be temporarily lowered as well.

“We appreciate the all hands on deck approach to getting this work done quickly, and the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway taking the lead on rebuilding the bridge safely and efficiently,” said CDOT Director Shoshana Lew.