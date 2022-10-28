Alamosa officer shot Thursday stable and communicating, chief says

DENVER — Authorities in Alamosa said Friday the police officer who was shot Thursday afternoon is stable and communicating at a hospital along the Front Range, and the man who was shot remains in critical condition.

Two people, including a juvenile, are in custody in connection with the shooting, Alamosa Police Chief Ken Anderson said at a news conference Friday morning. As of Thursday night, police had only said the juvenile was in custody.

Anderson did not elaborate on the condition of the female officer who was shot and declined to name her, but he said that the fact she was communicating was “a good sign.”

“The Alamosa Police Department and the officer’s family would ask for the community’s support and prayers at this time,” Anderson said.

The man who was shot is a 41-year-old Alamosa resident, according to Anderson. At last notice, the man was in critical condition. He was also flown out of the San Luis Valley to a Front Range hospital, Anderson said.

He did not elaborate on who the two suspects were, saying the investigation was in its early stages and that there were many questions he could not answer.

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Denver Avenue in Alamosa around 4:10 p.m. Thursday. Officers were called to a report of a fight, and according to Anderson, the juvenile who was arrested almost immediately pulled out a handgun and shot the officer.

She was shot twice and was originally rushed to the San Luis Valley Health Regional Medical Center before being flown to a different hospital. The man was found nearby with gunshot wounds and rushed to the hospital as well, according to Alamosa police.

Anderson said he has requested the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to come in and assist with the investigation so his department could focus on supporting their officer.

12th Judicial District Attorney Anne Kelly praised the response by the various agencies who responded to the shooting and aftermath, as well as the San Luis Valley community.

“The outpouring of support by our law enforcement agencies to cover calls last night while the Alamosa police was engaged in this investigation was tremendous,” Kelly said. “The collaboration and support by law enforcement in this community is something that I am very proud of.”

Kelly said it was too early in the investigation to determine whether her office would pursue charging the juvenile as an adult and said she would determine that once the investigation is complete

The police department is still looking to talk to anyone who has any more information about the shooting, Anderson said. Anyone who has information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 719-589-4111.